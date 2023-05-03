Liverpool v Fulham: Pick of the stats
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been involved in 11 goals in his past 10 Premier League appearances (nine goals, two assists) – indeed, since the start of March, that’s the most of any player in the Premier League.
Fulham have lost seven of their past eight Premier League matches against teams starting the day above them in the league table.
Fulham have won just two of their 29 away league games against Liverpool (D7 L20). However, these victories have come in their past five trips to Anfield, including a 1-0 win in their last visit in March 2021.