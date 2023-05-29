'I think Brighton will do unbelievably well in the Europa League'

Brighton striker Deniz Undav believes his side's playing style will allow them to thrive in the Europa League next season.

The Seagulls lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on the final day but were already sure of a sixth placed finish after a brilliant season under manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Undav said: "I think we can do a great job [in the Europa League], to be fair.

"The way we play football; the new acquisitions we will get. Everybody fits in the system of the gaffer.

"I think we will do unbelievably well. With the whole training camp with him, it can just get better."

Despite not featuring heavily for the first eight months of the season, Undav has five goals since the end of April - including against Villa on Sunday - and sees a promising future for himself at Amex Stadium.

"I want to stay. I want to stay with team," he said.

"Unbelievable team. With the gaffer, I try to learn. I think I've improved a lot and I can improve even more with him.

"With a full training camp, maybe the chemistry will be even better. I'm looking forward to it."