Colin Moffat, BBC Scotland

Fans will be heartened by owner Ron Gordon saying he wanted a manager to “lead on recruitment and have a strong pool of knowledge in that area” since that has been a problematic realm of late.

The decision to surreptitiously parachute the American’s 29-year-old son in as head of recruitment was met with scepticism and ridicule no matter how many times the club explained their “committee policy”.

Hibs failed to build on a position of strength last summer, slumping from third place to a hugely disappointing eighth this term and a thin squad was exposed by rotten luck with injuries.

Previous loan deals for Tammy Abraham and Ivan Toney suggest Johnson has an eye for a player but, of course, he must be backed and Hibs need at least five or six first-team ready recruitments.