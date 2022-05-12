Watford 0-0 Everton: Pick of the stats

Watford have lost just one of their past six home Premier League games against Everton (W3 D2), with that defeat coming in February 2020 (2-3).

Watford picked up their first point at Vicarage Road since a 4-1 victory against Manchester United in November, ending a run of 11 successive home Premier League defeats.

Everton have lost just one of their past six Premier League games (W3 D2), picking up as many points in these six matches (11) as in their previous 22 games in the competition (W3 D2 L17).