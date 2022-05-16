Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa drawing 1-1 is the sixth most common exact score line in Premier League history (130), while the Villans have had that result at least 25 more times than they’ve had any other in the competition (0-0, 105 times).

Jeffrey Schlupp has now scored five Premier League goals as a substitute for Crystal Palace, with no player netting more such goals for the Eagles (Dwight Gayle also 5).

Villa’s opener after 69 minutes came from their first shot on target of the match.