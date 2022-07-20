Antonio Conte has revealed Djed Spence was not a signing he pushed for after the 21-year-old completed his protracted transfer to Tottenham on Tuesday.

The full-back starred on loan as part of Nottingham Forest's promotion campaign last season and has been pursued by Spurs throughout much of the summer.

"Spence is an investment of the club," said Conte. "The club wanted to do it.

"I said OK, this player is young but he showed he can become a good, important player for us.

"The club decided to buy him."

Spurs now have five players on their books who can operate at right-back - Spence, Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty, Japhet Tanganga and Lucas Moura, who has played there during pre-season.