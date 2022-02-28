Eriksen lifts the mood, but can he inspire a revival?

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Brentford’s cause was not helped by Josh Dasilva’s early red card but they still look like a team devoid of ideas, inspiration and running out of steam.

This is where the arrival of Christian Eriksen, given an emotional reception on his return to the game 259 days after suffering a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark against Finland at Euro 2020 in June, could prove such a priceless asset.

Eriksen’s introduction lifted the subdued mood at the Brentford Community Stadium and while, perfectly understandably, he looked a little rusty there were still one or two moments of the old quality that will make manager Thomas Frank believe his fellow countryman can inspire a revival.

Brentford certainly need it because they are now plunging right into the contest to avoid relegation, the early momentum and spark that held so much promise draining away as Newcastle United won easily.

Frank will be hoping Eriksen is the catalyst for survival.