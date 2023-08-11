Newcastle did not make anyone's top four last season but ended up fourth. This time, four pundits think they will make it, and two have them down to finish third.

Danny Murphy: Newcastle are on their way forward so this is not a criticism of them - if they make the top four again it wouldn't surprise me, but I don't think they will. The main reason I see them dropping off a bit in the Premier League is their Champions League fixtures - the intensity and huge physicality they play with means playing that way twice a week will be hard. They have made some really good signings, don't get me wrong, but I still think they are short of a centre-half or, ideally, two if they have any injuries there.

Leon Osman: Along with Arsenal, they were the surprise package last year. They have continued to strengthen and the possibilities seem endless, but this might be a stumble on the way, especially with Champions League football. I still think top six is progress.

Martin Keown: They are not used to European football but the excitement of what they are doing might just take them on a ride, which might mean it won't affect them as much.

Chris Waddle: Eddie Howe has done a great job because, when you look at their team on paper compared to the other sides up there, you wouldn't say Newcastle are a top-four team. I'm expecting more of the same this year, though, which is why I am backing them to make it again. They were terrific at home, they were solid defensively and there was a real buzz about the way they played.

The only problem I see with them is still who is going to get them goals, because they don't score enough. Callum Wilson is a poacher but he has fitness issues, and Alexander Isak seems to prefer to come and join in the build-up.

