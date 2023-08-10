Everton manager Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before the Toffees' first Premier League game of the season against Fulham at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

Sporting Lisbon striker Youssef Chermiti is close to completing a move to Everton. "He's young, we're not putting any kind of pressure on him at this stage. We think he's got the raw talent and ingredients to be a good player so that's why we've got him here," said Dyche.

He confirmed centre-back James Tarkowski is now Everton's vice-captain in place of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, with Seamus Coleman remaining as captain. "Generally, I've always liked a captain higher up the pitch to affect things more," Dyche said. "Jordan's his own kind of captain - he's a very experienced player and he was understanding of the situation."

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is unlikely to start against Fulham but he is approaching full fitness and Dyche will "make a call" on whether he can be used as a substitute.

Winger Dwight McNeil will be out for "weeks, not days" with an ankle ligament injury.

Dele Alli has "had an injury setback" but is "fine and well in himself", having recently spoken about issues in his personal life. "He's got time to make sure he's well, on the pitch and off the pitch," added Dyche.

On Saturday's opponents Fulham: "It was a very strong season for them last season, they did very well. They've still got some very good players and we have to be ready for every challenge."

