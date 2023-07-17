148 games. 98 wins. Only 21 defeats.

That is Liverpool’s record with both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson featuring in the side. The numbers are outstanding.

The two together have provided a snarling blend of energy, intelligence and vigour at the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, driving and inspiring their team-mates to bigger and better achievements.

It has proved more challenging over the past 12 months, with lack of form and fitness robbing the pair of their place in the side.

Perhaps most troublingly, the two were in tandem for brutal defeats by Real Madrid and Manchester City in the early spring that effectively ended Liverpool’s season.

Nevertheless, at their best, the two have remained pivotal. Witness the Reds’ revival last season with both instrumental in a run of seven straight wins to power their unlikely Champions League challenge.

It was always clear Liverpool needed a midfield rebuild this summer – and Fabinho and Henderson were not expected to leave. Yet.

But maybe this is the ideal time to completely start again. Few would bet against Klopp’s tactical genius making that scenario work effectively.

