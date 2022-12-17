There are four changes to the County team that lost to Celtic in their last outing on 12 November.

Manager Malky Mackay has brought in Jack Baldwin, who has recovered from injury, Owura Edwards, Kazeem Olaigbe and Jordan White.

Meanwhile, Josh Sims and Keith Watson drop to the bench.

Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw and midfielder David Cancola are out of the match-day squad.

Callum Davidson has made three changes to his St Johnstone team whose last match was a 1-1 draw at home to Motherwell before the World Cup.

Elliot Parish is back in goal for Remi Matthews, while James Brown and Daniel Phillips also come in to the starting line-up.

Melker Hallberg is suspended, which means an enforced change for Davidson, and Ryan McGowan also drops out.