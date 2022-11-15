'﻿Armstrong a star in survival fight' - Killie's season so far assessed

S﻿andy Armour, Killie Hippo fanzine

Following a horrific result and performance at Tannadice last Wednesday night, the players owed the fans a fighting performance at home to Hibs and that's exactly what we got.

It wasn't pretty and neither keeper got their strips dirty but a Danny Armstrong penalty gave us three points even if VAR did get us a wee helping hand - that's a first!

Top player: As we hit the World Cup break it's fitting that Armstrong was the match-winner as he has been our shining light so far this season.

Killie fans were delighted to see him signing a new two-year deal last week and if every player can show the same desire and commitment then we'll be fine for the rest of the season.

Most disappointing player: Far too many have not played their part so far and the loss of Kyle Lafferty is especially costly as we are lacking in the striking department.

I'm hoping he comes back in January thinking he has a point to prove and repays the fans with a flurry of goals.

Verdict on the manager: This break is massive for Derek McInnes, who needs to sit down and realise that constant tinkering with the team doesn't work.

P﻿redicted league finish: We need some consistency and an identifiable system then maybe we can secure top-flight safety. I'll go for a 10th-place finish.