Everton 'under no illusions' over size of task

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Anfield

Everton are now under no illusions that they are facing their first relegation from the top tier of English football in 71 years after defeat at Liverpool.

Frank Lampard’s side are in the bottom three, face tough fixtures at home to Chelsea then at Leicester City, while Burnley have suddenly gained momentum after sacked Sean Dyche was replaced by caretaker Mike Jackson.

Everton still have time to engineer their way out of trouble but there is a real danger of paying the price for years of mismanagement at the top.

There were things Lampard could take from the 2-0 defeat at Anfield because for an hour a fiercely well-organised Everton kept a rampant Liverpool at arm’s length and had genuine claims for a penalty when Joel Matip brought down Anthony Gordon with the score 0-0.

Lampard’s big problem is a lack of goal threat, not helped by the constant injury problems suffered by England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton’s next two games could shape their destiny.