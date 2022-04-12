Stuart Matthews, founder of Proud Seagulls, external

Well, what can I say? Who would have thought that not only would we score - twice, no less - but also that we would win against Arsenal.

Absolutely brilliant, the only noticeable absentee was Neal Maupay. Does that scoreline tell you something?

The team line-up, this time, worked very well. Without Maupay for the whole 90 minutes made a huge difference.

Leandro Trossard's opener was brilliant. Then came Enock Mwepu's first Premier League goal and what a goal it was. He's looking a great and important midfielder.

I know it's only one game we've won in ages but it feels sooooo good. Now, I know each match the formation will be different, but do we need to change the line-up and play without Maupay?

Saturday's match now seems more important than before. Can we build on the Arsenal result, keep Tottenham out of our goal area and prevent Kane and Son from scoring?

I'll settle for a draw at Tottenham. But I fear the line-up will be back to "normal" and the scoreline won't be in our favour.