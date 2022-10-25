Napoli v Rangers: Commentator's notes

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod in Naples

Since the first whistle in Amsterdam on matchday one, Rangers have found themselves chasing Champions League shadows.

With the return to come against Ajax in next week's final game, to maintain a chance of European football in the spring, they must take at least a point in Naples. The problem is that one of the form horses in European football stand in their way.

Napoli have seldom been in such fine fettle. Top of the group. Top of Serie A. And hunting a record-breaking 12th successive victory. They are, by a distance, in better form that Liverpool were before they rattled nine past Rangers in two games.

The arithmetic points to one outcome. This is a Rangers side that has shipped 16 goals in their four matches in the section. In that time, Napoli have scored 17.

Making things even more challenging is the return to fitness of Napoli's top scorer from last season, Victor Osimhen. The Nigeria international has scored in his last three games, including Sunday's late winner at Roma.

The Neapolitans will likely seal top spot in Group A with a win and in Georgia international Kvarat Kvaratskhelia, they have one of Europe's most exciting young players. Manchester City are reportedly among those fluttering eyelashes at the 21-year-old.

Rangers must find a way to replicate their tournament-best performance in the first hour against Napoli at Ibrox before James Sands' red card sunk their hopes. In truth, even that may not be enough on what could be a difficult night.