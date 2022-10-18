St Johnstone request more tickets for historic Easter Road contest

S﻿t Johnstone have requested more tickets from Hibs after selling out their allocation for Friday's Premiership game at Easter Road, where VAR will be used for the first time in Scottish domestic football.

T﻿he clubs are in talks over a solution, with St Johnstone asking Hibs to reconsider their decision not to open the upper tier to away fans.

S﻿aints have sold out their allocation of 1,058 and head of operations Ian Flaherty told the club's website: "We have asked for extra tickets to cope with the demand from our supporters.

"We appreciate the efforts from everyone at Hibernian to help meet our request and we will keep our supporters updated."