Howe on takeover anniversary, injury latest and Brentford
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brentford.
Here are the key lines from the Newcastle boss:
On the first anniversary of the takeover, he said: "The club has come a long way. The positivity is still there and that is a difficult thing to keep."
He praised those working behind the scenes and added: "There was a lot of support in those early days and that was hugely important for what happened afterwards."
Allan Saint-Maximin is making good progress and "there's a chance" he could feature.
Alexander Isak's initial scan on his thigh muscle injury "wasn't too bad", but Howe said the medical team are being cautious with him at the moment.
Jonjo Shelvey's recovery is going well and Howe said the midfielder is ahead of schedule.
He said Miguel Almiron is "probably mentally in the best place he has ever been".
Joe Willock "has all the tools" and Howe believes he will show more in front of goal this season.
On Brentford, Howe said they are "very difficult to play against" and praised the job Thomas Frank has done.
He said missing last season's game against the Bees because of Covid "was the most stressful 90 minutes I’ve ever had".
