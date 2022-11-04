Almiron rewarded for 'tireless' work - Howe
- Published
Miguel Almiron has "worked tirelessly" on every aspect of his game and is reaping the rewards, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.
The Paraguay international has starred in recent weeks, scoring six goals in his past six appearances to help fire the Magpies into the top four.
After just one goal in 32 appearances last season, his transformation has been extraordinary, but Howe refuses to take credit for improving him.
"The first port of call is the player," he said. "He's worked tirelessly on all aspects and is now playing in a team that is performing really well.
"The relationships on the pitch are elevating his game - for example, his relationship with Tripps [Kieran Trippier] is very good, and with Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock. They've all helped each other.
"His confidence levels have risen from the good form. If you add those things together, you get an end product."
When asked if he had realised Almiron could reach such heights, Howe stressed having high expectations was an important part of being a manager.
"You must never put a limitation on a player," he said. "I've seen it many times. You never know what they are capable of with the right attitude, conditions and surroundings.
"At the moment, his left food is a wand and I'm enjoying it."