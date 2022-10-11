E﻿verton defender Mason Holgate says it will be "tough" to get back into the starting line-up as he nears a return from injury.

T﻿he 25-year-old suffered a knee injury in August after starting the club's early games in the campaign.

H﻿e hopes to be available as soon as this weekend but has pointed to the fine form shown by Conor Coady and James Tarkowski as examples of how holding down a place is a challenge.

He told the club's website: "Coads and Tarky have brought in a massive amount of experience and leadership into the team, I think it's clear to see that.

"Playing with them, I know exactly how good they are and that we're in safe hands. Hopefully I can come back in and help the team with my strengths but also support them because they're doing well.

"It's going to be tough to get back in but that's part of the challenge for me."