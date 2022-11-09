Erik ten Hag says Manchester United's display at Aston Villa was "not acceptable" and has demanded a "change in attitude" when the sides meet in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday.

United were beaten 3-1 at Villa Park on Sunday, ending a run of nine matches without defeat.

"I know players are not robots but we were not happy with our performance at Villa Park on Sunday," said Ten Hag.

"We made it quite clear in our analysis - it's not acceptable, it's never acceptable. We have to deliver every game and that is the culture that has to be here. It's not good.

"We can't change that any more but it's clear, we want a reaction tomorrow from the team.

"We want to get back to what I've seen over the last couple of months. A change in attitude, a better winning attitude and, tomorrow, we have to bring that on the pitch."