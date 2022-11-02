T﻿ottenham assistant head coach Cristian Stellini, standing in for head coach Antonio Conte who had to watch the game from the stands: "I had the possibility to talk with Antonio - he was very tired. He lived the game in the crowd, it's not normal. Maybe he spent more energy in the stands than he normally spends on the touchline.

"﻿It was very difficult in the first half but, in the difficulties, we didn't lose our minds. We stayed in the match. The goal we conceded was terrible because they took a corner quickly and we were not prepared.

"﻿It was an important lesson for the future, but in the second half something changed. We spoke in the dressing room about the energy we need in the second half and the way we have to press them and counter the game.

"﻿In this type of stadium, this type of match - a knockout - is not very easy. The stadium was very hot in the first half and sometimes it is normal to give the possibility to the opponent to play. We need to try to play all the 90 minutes in the same level."

O﻿n Son Heung-min's head injury: "At the moment we don't know. We have to wait for a medical assessment. Sonny feels better now - I saw him the dressing room and he celebrated with us. We are not sure if he is concussed. His eye is a bit swollen."