Fornals helped to seal Aguerd deal

Nayef Aguerd says Pablo Fornals had "some influence" in his decision to move to east London.

The defender, who met Fornals while playing in La Liga, told West Ham TV, external: "We stayed in contact, and now he’s a good friend.

“When we started to talk about the interest from West Ham, I sent Pablo a message wanting to know about how the club is, what the team-mates are like.

"He had some influence and was able to answer some questions for me!"

The 26-year-old was also impressed with the fans, adding: "I saw a few games this year and the fans make the atmosphere fantastic, along with the bubbles!

“I would say it’s a positive pressure.

“It’s the same in the national team. When we play games, there’s 60,000 people at the game. They push us to win – and you need that.

“The pressure is for the other team, when we’re playing at home. It’s going to be good.”