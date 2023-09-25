Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I was at Luton Town's draw with Wolves at Kenilworth Road on Saturday and spoke to people at the club about the situation they find themselves in.

Bottom line, they want to avoid relegation. They have battled against the odds and succeeded for years, and see no reason to change that mentality.

However, there is also a realism about budgets, about recruitment - Luton came up via the play-offs so had less time to plan than Burnley or Sheffield United - and the new ground at Power Court that needs to be paid for.

It is a delicate balance.

On Saturday, they were good enough to beat Wolves. But it was Wolves who had the touch of class through Pedro Neto to open the scoring and Luton needed a controversial penalty to get their first point.

It cannot be overstated how important games against clubs round them will be. Wolves, Everton on Saturday and Burnley next Tuesday will give Luton a decent idea of what they can achieve this season.