Former Sheffield United forward Carl Asaba told BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast that he believes the club are approaching the Premier League in the right way but need to put their 8-0 defeat to Newcastle to bed as quickly as possible: "What do you want to do? We've got what we've got and we knew we didn't have a lot of budget to buy this and buy that. We know we are going to be teetering.

"The club is trying to bridge the gap but you can't do it overnight. We know if we spend £400m like Chelsea you can still be average.

"So what the club are trying to do is to make the transition. It may not work this season, but if they go down then they will be in a good financial situation where they are not going to be in jeopardy of going out of business.

"The players that you have got are young enough to improve and to come back the following season, and then you try to make the transition with a couple of signings.

"I thought it was the way forward. The yo-yo can be wonderful. But in practice we are in this position where we are losing and everyone is getting a bit tense.

"You have got to keep things in reality - this is always going to be a tough season.

"I think this 8-0 has thrown everyone. Losing by one [goal] and seeing how well the boys have done, everyone was OK. We see the path, we know it is not great.

"I think the 8-0 needs to be put to bed as soon as possible. The players have got to show us that this was in isolation, that we know every game is going to be a cup final, that we are going to fight and scratch and kick our way the best we can. Even if we are outplayed we are going to battle and show the fans who are turning up that it means everything to us."

