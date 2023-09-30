'We knew this could be a turning point for us'

Wolves forward Pedro Neto speaking after the win over Man City: "It is the truth. Up front we have very good players. We know that we could have the opportunity on the counter. We are playing against the best team in the world but we had belief that this could be a turning point for us. We work hard and we take the three points."

How much does it mean to you personally?: "I had two difficult years and I needed confidence. The coach gave it to me and I am really happy to help the team and continue working.

"We knew that it would be a hard game and it would be a tough game."

Hwang on the scoresheet again?: "After the work [I put in] I was happy that the ball went in! I am happy to get the three points."

