Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

March didn’t get off to the best start with the away results, but last week we had two home games to get back on track.

Antonio Conte returned for an important Champions League second-leg fixture where we only needed to overturn a one-goal deficit to progress further in the campaign.

Despite this being a must-win game, the team never really showed up and the match played out following a pretty predictable theme - lacklustre first half, reckless Christian Romero tackles resulting in a red card and lack of creativity in front of goal.

The fans clearly voiced their frustrations when Dejan Kulusevski was substituted for Davinson Sanchez, when we had new signing Arnaut Danjuma or even Lucas Moura to bring on from the bench.

Finally, Conte made some changes for Saturday's fixture, bringing in Richarlison and playing Ben Davies and Pedro Porro as wing-backs.

The Brazilian made a difference - even after his early goal got ruled out by another lengthy VAR check, he played a role in all three of our goals, hopefully proving to Conte he shouldn’t be dropped for the time being.

In what feels like an uncharacteristic season, we somehow are still fourth and Harry Kane has scored 20 Premier League goals.