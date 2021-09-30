Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester: Rodgers reaction

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "It has been a privilege to play here. This is a precious victory for Legia and congratulations to them. We are disappointed because I think we deserved more.

"In the first half we were too passive. In the second it was better, we created more chances. From 60 minutes we started to make chances, we dominated the game, but their goalkeeper played well and we weren't clinical enough. There's still a long way to go."