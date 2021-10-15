Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is hopeful his contingent of South American players will be available for Sunday's trip to Newcastle despite only returning from international duty on Friday.

Argentina pair Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, Colombia's Davinson Sanchez and Brazil international Emerson Royal could all still form part of his plans for the fixture.

Spurs go into the match off the back of a win over Aston Villa prior to the international break - which Nuno believes has been problematic.

"After the international break there are always huge issues that happen," he said. We have problems but I will not say before the game.

"Some players play a lot of games, some players don't even get one minute. And that is what causes disruption."

The Spurs manager said his team will have to "ignore" the atmosphere created at St James' Park in what will be Newcastle's first fixture since being taken over by new owners.

Asked about the controversial takeover, Nuno refused to offer an opinion, adding: "I have enough things to think about honestly."