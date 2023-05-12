Aberdeen v Hibs: Pick of the stats

Hibernian’s Josh Campbell has scored five goals in his last three league appearances against Aberdeen (two starts), and was directly involved in five of Hibs’ six goals the last time they faced Aberdeen in January (3 goals, 2 assists). Campbell has more Scottish Premiership goals against Aberdeen (5) than he has versus all other clubs combined (4).

Hibernian have scored at least once in each of their last 14 league games (27 goals), their longest run of games without failing to score in the top-flight since also netting in 14 consecutively from March to August 2003 under Bobby Williamson.

Aberdeen have won each of their last five home league games, last winning more in succession in April 2017 (8). The last four of those wins have come without conceding; not since February 2012 have they kept five successive home league clean sheets.

Hibernian’s last league match against Aberdeen saw them win 6-0, which was Aberdeen’s heaviest league defeat since November 2010 (9-0 v Celtic), and Hibs’ biggest league win since October 2018 (6-0 v Hamilton).