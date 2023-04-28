We asked for your views on Thursday’s Premier League game between Southampton and Bournemouth.

Here are some of your comments:

Southampton fans

Sean: Simply embarrassing. Most players are showing very little fight. As a Saints fan, you're used to your hopes being dashed. However, in previous relegation battles Southampton have always fought to the bitter end. This time most fans gave in to the reality of relegation a long time ago, witnessing a manager continuing his negative approach.

Iain: Absolutely dreadful. I was there and the fans have clearly given up on the team, management and owners. Saints looked disorganised and demoralised.

Jeremy: A shocking performance lacking quality and spirit. The manager must take blame for a negative starting line-up. Strikers Adams and Sulemana left on the bench when the side is crying out for goals. A real glimmer of hope after the battling draw at Arsenal last Friday. But Bournemouth, well organised and attacking from the start, deserved their win.

Colin: Clueless and pointless. Have supported them for 50 years - but what a shambles.

Bournemouth fans

James: I didn't trust O'Neil at the start, but he has clearly had a great impact on the dressing room and players' mentality. Staying up for certain!

Howard: I thought we needed to strengthen in a number of areas when O’Neil first came in, but he’s transformed a squad that looked shot of confidence earlier this season. January acquisitions have helped, but O’Neil deserves the bulk of the credit.

Jill: The Cherries are staying up and making a mockery of pre-season predictions everywhere in the process!