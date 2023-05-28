Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson, speaking to Sky Sports after the draw with Nottingham Forest: "I thought we dominated from start to finish.

"I didn't think our first half was as good as our second half but they defended like they did against Arsenal with plenty behind the ball."

"It's nice to end the season without losing on another day, with the way we played, the second goal would have come."

On his time as Palace manager: "[I look back on it] with great pleasure and great pride. This spell has probably been the more glamorous but the first one was more important because in those three or four years the club could have gone down at any time.

"We had to work very, very hard to make certain that didn't happen. We put a lot of money back into club coffers that meant we could build the academy. That spell, in my eyes, was just as important as this one.

"I must say that it is not my work alone. Patrick Vieira started this season off and he won games and got points for the team as well. Between the two of us, we've put the club in the position it wants to be in and the future looks very bright."

On his future: "I haven't spoken to Steve [Parish]. As far as I'm concerned, I had a contract to do a job here, I've done that and I will go back to where I was before the phone call and see what the future holds for me."

