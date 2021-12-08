Napoli v Leicester: The key stats
The only previous meeting between these sides in European competition saw Napoli earn a point despite trailing by two goals with just over 20 minutes to go, courtesy of a brace from Victor Osimhen.
Leicester won their last away match in Europe, beating Spartak Moscow 4-3, with Patson Daka scoring all four goals. The Foxes have never won consecutive away games in European competition.
Leicester have never previously faced Italian opposition away from home in European competition, while Napoli have won six of their 10 home matches against English sides in Europe (drawn two, lost two), beating Liverpool 2-0 in their last such match in September 2019.