Manchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against Brighton.

The Seagulls have never won an away league game against Manchester City – they’ve lost 10 of their 12 such visits, including each of the past eight by an aggregate score of 21-2.

Pep Guardiola's side lost for the first time in 22 Premier League games last time out against Liverpool. They last lost consecutive league matches in December 2018.

After scoring three goals from just six attempts in Roberto De Zerbi’s first match in charge, Brighton have failed to score with any of their 54 shots over their past three Premier League games.