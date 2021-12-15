Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Sergio Aguero's legacy makes him one of the towering and most significant figures in the history of Manchester City and the Premier League.

Aguero not only left City at the end of last season as their all-time record goalscorer, he also scored arguably the most memorable goal in Premier League history.

The strike to win the title in 2012 was his great, over-arching moment - but Aguero provided so many key goals in his decade at City. A goalscorer of unrelenting threat and remarkable consistency - powerful, combative and a danger to any defence he came up against.

Yes, he will be remembered above all for that one moment in the Manchester sunshine that sparked hysteria at Etihad Stadium, but Aguero's time at City and in the Premier League leaves a body of work that, quite rightly, affords him legendary status forever at the club.

When City came out of the darkness and into the light under Roberto Mancini, then Manuel Pellegrini and latterly the great Pep Guardiola, Aguero's brilliance and record ensured he was at the forefront of their resurgence.