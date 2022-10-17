Kilmarnock's Blair Alston is a doubt after picking up a groin injury against St Mirren, while fellow midfielders Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray will only start back training fully on Tuesday with a view to being available for the weekend game against County.

Forward Scott Robinson is still out with a foot injury.

United head coach Fox has a full squad from which to choose.

New signing Arnaud Djoum is pushing for a start after the former Apollon Limassol midfielder made his debut as a half-time substitute at the weekend.

As is striker Steven Fletcher, who was a late replacement in Dingwall, and defender Charlie Mulgrew after the veteran former Scotland internationals recovered from injury.