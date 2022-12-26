Leicester 0-3 Newcastle: What Howe said

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe to Match of the Day: "Coming here you know how difficult the game is going to be and the run of form Leicester have had as well.

"We knew the start was going to be important. I’m really pleased to score so early and our early part of the game was very good.

"It’s a trademark goal for Miggy this season. He’s been incredible and this was an incredible team goal today. I’m really pleased for him and the team.

"They showed their quality in the second half and they had more of the ball. I think we minimised their threat and they didn’t have too many clear cut chances. Credit to the whole team for that, it’s another clean sheet which is hugely important."