Cody Gakpo's decision to join Liverpool rather than Manchester United came as a surprise to people in the Netherlands, says Dutch journalist Elko Born.

"Obviously there is the Dutch connection with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"We know Ten Hag likes going for players he has worked with in the past or players from the Netherlands, so that was an obvious move for Gakpo. But apparently Liverpool came in for him and got the better of him.

"I think one of the reasons Liverpool like Gakpo is he is so versatile. He can play in a number of positions up front. Obviously there is a lot of competition at Liverpool and lots of good attackers there, but all of them aren’t always going to be fit.

"So either as a striker, as a number 10 or on the left, he can play in all of those positions so that gives him a chance to get some playing time and to compete with the superstars at Liverpool."

