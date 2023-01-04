Jonathan Sutherland's TOTW

After a particularly rich vein of form at the start of the season, the goals had somewhat dried up for Kevin van Veen since his hat-trick against Ross County.

It's no coincidence that Motherwell's form also hit a sticky patch at the same point in time. However, the Dutchman has now hit nine league goals - the same tally as the whole of last season.

With six shots at Shamal George, he was Motherwell's most dangerous player on Monday. If the Steelmen are to avoid the drop, they'll need the striker at his best in front of goal.