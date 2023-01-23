Manchester United goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel is wary of headlines about potential new owners at Old Trafford after Sir Jim Ratcliffe expressed interest in buying the club.

Despite a last-gasp defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, boss Erik ten Hag as brought an impressive turnaround in United’s fortunes on the pitch this season and Schmeichel wants to be able to concentrate on the football.

“It’s important that this goes away, one way or another,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. “We need to focus on the football on the pitch, bringing in good players and working on the team to make them play better and more exciting.

“I don’t like it when non-football stories take over the narrative so I hope this is resolved quickly.

“When you look at the price tag for United and think who can afford that, who is to say that those people will be better owners than the Glazers?

“As a football club, we are moving forward and I want to see Manchester United back on top. I want this to go away.”