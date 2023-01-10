S﻿ammy James, Fulhamish, external

What a time to be a Fulham fan.

Since the restart we've picked up three league wins and comfortably progressed in the FA Cup. We've only conceded once - and even that was a James Ward-Prowse free-kick we couldn't have done much about.

It feels like Fulham's achievements are going under the radar. Brentford's high-profile scalps and Brighton's swagger are getting headlines, while most Fulham discussion seems to be a brief: "Oh yeah, Fulham are good, aren't they?"

However, if Fulham win Thursday's SW6 derby against Chelsea, I'm sure that will change. I'm never confident playing them. We have only beaten them once in my lifetime - and that was more than 15 years ago.

That being said, there has surely never been a better time to play them. I couldn't tell you the last time we went into a game ahead of them in the table.

Clearly, not having Aleksandar Mitrovic is a major blow. His yellow card against Leicester City was extremely harsh and he'd have been a huge asset. It is a massive test for Carlos Vinicius to prove the doubters wrong.

Chelsea have been struggling for goals, so the key will be to keep the game tight and make use of set-pieces, from which we've been lethal of late.

The atmosphere at Craven Cottage will be electric. Get a win and all Fulham fans will be on cloud nine.