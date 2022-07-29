Pep Guardiola refused to be drawn on whether transfer target Marc Cucurella is likely to join Manchester City.

The Brighton left-back has handed in a transfer request after City had a bid rejected for him last week but Guardiola did not entertain questions about pulling together a new offer for him.

"He's a Brighton player, I cannot say anything else," Guardiola said.

When asked if he wanted a left-sided defender, he said: "If it is possible, yes but if not then we will stay with what we have.

"Josh [Josh Wilson-Esbrand] can play there, Joao [Cancelo] can play there, Nathan [Ake] can play there. I will never complain about the squad I have."

The City boss also paid tribute to Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who all left the club this summer.

"If you think about what has happened in the last few years, it would be difficult to imagine it happening without these three important players," he said.

"But sometimes the market dictates what happens with transfers. I wish them all the best."