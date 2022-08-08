Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says there are “positives” to take from Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Brighton.

The Seagulls won at Old Trafford for the first time, holding on to a 2-0 half-time lead to record a historic win in what was Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.

Asked if results would take long to come, Dalot said: “Obviously, that is what we are here for. This result is not going to take our heads off the path we need to do.

"It is a setback but in football you don't have time to think a little bit, now we have to analyse and definitely do better.

"There were still some positives, the second half we had some good plays, we were a little bit more organised. We are going to have some time this week to organise and definitely do better for Brentford."

Some sections of the home support booed the display and Dalot said: "It is not an issue, they are with us 90 minutes, I am sure.

“But obviously we need to perform and we need to push them with us as well, we need to give them joy of watching us.”