Hearts show depth, United fragility exposed

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

With Celtic and Rangers again looking a class above, Hearts are again looking good to be the best of the rest following Sunday's 4-1 win over Dundee United at Tynecastle.

Although Robbie Neilson insists his squad is still a little light on personnel, they look to have a better strength in depth that should stand them in good stead given they are guaranteed European group stage football even if they drop down to the Conference League.

The worry for Neilson ahead of Thursday's trip to face Zurich in the first leg of their Europa League play-off is the final moments at Tynecastle that were peppered with Hearts players going down nursing knocks.

Tynecastle's feelgood factor is in stark contrast to the visitors, who head back to Tayside after conceding 11 goals in two games.

They have replaced a safe pair of hands - Benjamin Siegrist's form winning a move to Celtic - with Mark Birighitti and the Australian is hardly instilling confidence in a defence that has now started three consecutive halves of football by conceding a goal almost immediately.

Ross has a big job on his hands to turn around their fortunes after a fourth defeat in a row at Tynecastle.