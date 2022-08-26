Liverpool's strong links with Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham continue.

There are suggestions the Reds could try to part-exchange midfielder Naby Keita for the 19-year-old former Birmingham City player.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I’d say in the next 12 to 24 months he’s going to be one of the most coveted players in Europe, like Erling Haaland was.

"Whether Liverpool can get him this summer, I don’t know. But this guy is 19 and he’s a key member of the England squad.

"He’s done really well out of that move to Borussia Dortmund. That was a really genius decision to go from Birmingham to Germany when a lot of English teams wanted him. He’s played every week and grown as a footballer. I think he’d be ideal for Liverpool and they do need midfielders.

"They are having a really bad start to the season. It’s no need to worry and panic after three games, but midfield has looked like that area where there have been weaknesses.

"I can’t sit here and say it’s going to happen - but I’m really excited about the prospect."

