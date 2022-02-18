Jurgen Klopp says he now wants to stop talking about the strength in depth of his squad and called on his players to deliver.

Liverpool have been praised for accruing the “best squad” in his time at the club but, with Diogo Jota suffering an injury in their previous game, Klopp says it’s about the mentality in the team.

“We’ve talked constantly about it [squad strength] and the first thing that happens is Jota gets injured,” he said.

“Sure it’s a top squad, the best I ever had, but it’s so much more important what kind of mood in the team and the stadium we can create to get results.

“There are a lot of really good teams and squads that we have to beat – we are not the Harlem Globetrotters.

“The key is the attitude and the spirit that we take into the games. You don’t beat Inter because you’re good, but because you want it so much.

“No-one is happy with second place and we have to deliver.”