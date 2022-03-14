Former Arsenal striker Paul Dickov says the Gunners are "playing without fear" and has backed them for a top-four Premier League finish.

Dickov told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that boss Mikel Arteta has got the players buying into his coaching methods and believes the future is bright at Emirates Stadium.

But do you agree with Dickov as title-chasing Liverpool head to north London on Wednesday?

Is this a chance for the Gunners to put a marker down and cement their place in the top four? Will they get revenge for their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat?

Give us your thoughts here

Listen to the discussion on Arsenal from 25'05 on BBC Sounds