Leicester v Rennes: Who makes your Foxes team?

Leicester City are in Europa Conference League action on Thursday as they take on French side Rennes in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Brendan Rodgers' men secured back-to-back Premier League wins last week when they beat Leeds and Burnley and have also been boosted by the return of goalscorer Jamie Vardy.

With James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira hopefully returning to the squad after missing out on Saturday, would you make changes to the starting XI?

Pick your Leicester team to face Rennes