B﻿ryan Mbuemo was outlined as possibly being one of the most unlucky players in the top tier by the Premier League last week.

The fact the striker has hit the woodwork seven times this season prompted the Premier League to produce an article asking if Mbuemo was its unluckiest player ever. , external

The 23-year-old's seven strikes of the woodwork this season is more than any team has managed in the league other than Crystal Palace, who have hit the post or bar nine times as a collective.

T﻿he panel on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast have questioned whether Mbuemo will return from representing Cameroon at the World Cup with the added poise needed to boost his tally of three league goals this season.

Sports Editor Phil Parry said: "Mbuemo has been that close to being clutch. At the moment people say about him not quite being on it. He has been that close. You know he has got the ability."

F﻿ormer Charlton defender Steve Brown added: "Like quite a few of the strikers around at clubs who don’t have the money to spend £100m, he works his way into areas and lacks a bit of composure on the finish. I’ve been very fortunate to work with who I consider to be the most composed finisher in English football – Teddy Sheringham.

"When you watch Teddy, his brain says 'it’s taken me so much trouble to get into this position that I am not wasting it'.

"He had the ability to give himself a quarter of a second longer and he never picked the wrong shot.

"It might have been a save or hit the post – but he never picked the wrong shot. He was always composed. His technique was always the right contact. Mbuemo is the opposite. He gets a hack, a thrash of a shot, hits the post, just wide. That’s why you are worth £10m and not £60m."

L﻿isten to debate on Mbuemo from 15 minutes on The Far Post here and the show also contains plenty on other London football issues including what might happen next at QPR