Man Utd v Bournemouth: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United have won seven of their 10 Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (D1 L2), with both defeats against them coming at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth have lost eight of their nine away games against Manchester United in all competitions, with the exception being a 1-1 draw in the Premier League in March 2017.

Bournemouth have never won away from home in the league against either of the Manchester clubs (D2 L12). Only four teams have ever played more times away from home against United and City without winning in the Football League: Hull (24), Walsall (16), Gainsborough Trinity (15) and Chesterfield (15).