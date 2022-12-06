Rangers chairman Douglas Park outlined his five-year plan for the club at Tuesday's annual general meeting - with trophies the club's priority.

"The plan for the next five years is to win as many trophies as we can, build a team that can win as many trophies as we can, and reinvest in the club as much as we possibly can," he said.

Two resolutions were presented to shareholders for voting, designed to give the board more control over the issuing for shares in return for investment.

Fan shareholder group Club 1872 indicated prior to the AGM they would vote against the resolutions.

But Park said: "Club 1872 are welcome any time. We need the supporters and it's not my intention and never been my intention to fall out with anyone."